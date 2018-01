A view of the Ford logo during the inauguration of the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 10,2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ford has recalled 2,902 units of the 2006 Ranger pickup trucks, equipped with an airbag made by the Japanese company Takata, after confirming that the death last year of an occupant of one of the affected vehicles was caused by an exploding airbag.

Ford asked the owners to stop driving their vehicles immediately until they were repaired.