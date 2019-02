Workers and union members of the metallurgists of the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo protest against the decision of the Brazilian subsidiary of the US Ford to stop production in the Brazilian town of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Feb. 26, 2019. The Ford factory - one of the five that make up the industrial belt along with Scania, Volkswagen, Mercedes and Toyota - announced last week that it would close its factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, one of the seven municipalities in the area, as part of a decision that will leave at least 4,500 people unemployed from November. EPA_EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Workers and union members of the metallurgists of the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo protest against the decision of the Brazilian subsidiary of the US Ford to stop production in the Brazilian town of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Feb. 26, 2019. The Ford factory - one of the five that make up the industrial belt along with Scania, Volkswagen, Mercedes and Toyota - announced last week that it would close its factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, one of the seven municipalities in the area, as part of a decision that will leave at least 4,500 people unemployed from November. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Workers and union members of the metallurgists of the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo protest against the decision of the Brazilian subsidiary of the US Ford to stop production in the Brazilian town of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, Feb. 26, 2019. The Ford factory - one of the five that make up the industrial belt along with Scania, Volkswagen, Mercedes and Toyota - announced last week that it would close its factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, one of the seven municipalities in the area, as part of a decision that will leave at least 4,500 people unemployed from November. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Hundreds of workers from the Ford factory in the Sao Paulo suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo gathered Tuesday and voted to go on strike to protest the US automaker's decision to shut down the plant, which employs 4,500 people in all.

Ford Motor Co. announced last week that it would be closing its plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo in November following a strategic decision to halt production and sales of pick-up trucks in South America.