Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks on March 19, 2019, at his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. Lopez Obrador defended the decision to allow just a handful of foreign companies to bid on construction of a new oil refinery, saying they are the ones best qualified to complete the project. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico's president on Tuesday defended the decision to allow just a handful of foreign companies to bid on construction of a new oil refinery, saying they are the ones best qualified to complete the project.

"They're the world's best. The four (participants in the auction) were selected based on a study, an investigation. These four have built 150 refineries apiece on average," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.