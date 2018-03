Shoppers walk out of a store of Swedish fashion retail store H&M in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Foreign direct investment in China grew 0.5 percent year-on-year in January and February to 139.4 billion yuan ($22.06 billion), according to official data released Thursday.

The Ministry of Commerce said that foreign investment was expected to remain stable in 2018 despite global economic uncertainty as the country was prepared to attract constant capital flows by further opening up its economy and easing market access.