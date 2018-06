(FILE) Chinese yuan or Renminbi (RMB), U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes seen in Beijing, China, Oct. 17, 2011. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) A view of Chinese 100 yuan or Renminbi (RMB) notes and coins in Beijing China on May 10, 2011. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Foreign direct investment into China stood at 58.8 billion yuan ($9.2 billion), up 7.6 percent in May with respect to the same month in 2017, China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday.

The growth is in contrast with the 1.1 percent fall recorded in the month of April.