The four foreign consortia and firms that qualified to build the Dos Bocas refinery in southeastern Mexico have agreed to bid on the project and will submit proposals in about two weeks, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.

"The bidding process for the new Dos Bocas refinery has started. As you know, the call for bids went out on March 18 and the four firms that qualified responded, it's a process and they said they would participate," Lopez Obrador said during his morning press conference.