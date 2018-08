A South Korean dealer works in front of monitors at the KEB Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The Seoul stock exchange recorded a slight increase Wednesday thanks to purchasing by foreign investors, accounting for the second straight day of gains in the market, local analysts said.

The KOSPI indicator closed at 2,301.45 points, recording an increase of 1.29 points or 0.06 percent.