The number of foreign workers in Spain has surpassed two million for the first time since before the 2008 financial crisis that ravaged the country's economy, according to the latest figures published by the Ministry of Employment and Social Security Tuesday.

The milestone reflected a hike in the number of registered foreign workers in May, which saw an increase of 73,440 non-natives sign on to Spanish Social Security, representing a 3.8 percent jump month-on-month bringing the total number to 2,004,062.