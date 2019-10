People gather at the entrance of a Forever 21 store in downtown Washington, DC, on Sept. 30, 2019, after the fashion retailer voluntarily filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Fashion retailer Forever 21 said it filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code and planned to restructure its business, closing nearly 200 stores in the United States.

"As part of its restructuring strategy, the Company plans to exit most of its international locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America," Forever 21 said in a statement.