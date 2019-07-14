German Moreno, legal representative of agricultural cooperative Economias Sociales del Comun (Ecomun), speaks during an interview with EFE on July 12, 2019, at the Colombian-Agroexpo Countryside Fair in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A bag of coffee produced by former FARC guerrillas on display on July 12, 2019, at the Colombian-Agroexpo Countryside Fair in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Amazonian Sacha-Inchi peanuts produced by former FARC guerrillas on display on July 12, 2019, at the Colombian-Agroexpo Countryside Fair in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Coffee, which was Colombia's top export product in the 20th century, is now becoming a symbol of hope for former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas who laid down their arms and are turning to farming in peacetime.

Since November 2016, when the government and what was then considered the world's oldest insurgent group signed a peace agreement ending a more than 50-year-old armed conflict, employment has been a key component of the process to reincorporate demobilized rebels into civil society.