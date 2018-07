Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann, (R), and Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, (L), during the press day at the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 7, 2017 (reissued July 25, 2018). EPA/CYRIL ZINGARO

Chrysler Group LLC Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks at the Jefferson North Assembly factory in Detroit, Michigan, USA, April 26, 2012 (reissued July 25, 2018). EPA/JEFF KOWALSKY

Ferrari CEO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo (L) with Sergio Marchionne (R), CEO Fiat Spa, pose on a Ferrari car during the media day at the 83rd Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 5, 2013 (reissued July 25, 2018). EPA/SANDRO CAMPARDO

Sergio Marchionne, the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief executive, has died, the Italian-American car maker's majority shareholder said Wednesday.

Fiat replaced Marchionne over the weekend citing the deteriorating health of its longstanding chief executive who was receiving treatment in a Swiss clinic.