Former president of Bankia and IMF head Rodrigo Rato addresses the media as he leaves a court in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

A former head of the International Monetary Fund looks set to appear in court in a high-profile trial into alleged fraud in the initial public offering which raised investment capital for one of Spain's largest banks, a statement by Spain's National Court said Thursday.

Rodrigo Rato, who had also been Spain's economy minister for eight years until 2004 and left his post as managing director of the IMF to become president of Bankia, a Spanish lender whose losses following the 2008 financial crisis saw it nationalized and bailed out for 18 billion euros ($24 billion), will face trial in Nov., a court statement said.