(FILE) - Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun. 27, 201. EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn (R) leaves Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, 25 April 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Former Nissan Motor president Carlos Ghosn was released on bail in Tokyo on Thursday after three weeks under police custody amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of fraud and misuse of company funds.

Wearing a dark suit and white shirt without a tie and accompanied by at least one member of his legal team, the 65-year-old former Renault boss left detention at around 10:20 pm three weeks after he was remanded in custody following fresh allegations that he had siphoned off company cash to the tune of $5 million.