Nissan Motor's chairman Carlos Ghosn speaks at a press conference in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, May 12, (reissued Nov. 22, 018). EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Renault-Nissan Alliance attends a press conference to present the group's 2010 results, in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, France on Feb. 10, 2011 (reissued Nov. 22, 2018). EPA-EFE/EMMA FOSTER

Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied committing financial misconduct through under-reporting his earnings in company security reports, public broadcaster NHK reported Sunday citing sources close to the probe.

In his first statement since being arrested last week, Ghosn, 64, told Tokyo prosecutors during questioning that he did not intend to falsify financial statements, NHK said.