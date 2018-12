The Nissan logo is seen at a Nissan showroom in Tokyo, Japan, Oct 03 2017 (reissued Dec 06 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Carlos Ghosn, Chief Executive Officer of Nissan, leaves N10 Downing street after holding talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May in London, Oct 14 2016 (Dec 10 2018). EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tokyo prosecutors indicted the former chairman of Nissan Motor on Monday for under-reporting his earnings over five years leading to Mar. 2015 and issued an arrest warrant for additional charges.

Nissan was also indicted in the case, which has shocked the global auto industry.