CEO of Nissan-Renault Carlos Ghosn during the press conference at the Dufour Pavilion at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, France, Oct 10 2016 (reissued Dec 20 2018). EPA-EFE/JEREMY LEMPIN

Nissan Motor's former chairman and his aide could be released on bail from the Tokyo Detention House in the next few days, state-owned news agency NHK reported Thursday.

Carlos Ghosn and Nissan director Greg Kelly were arrested on Nov. 19 on charges of financial misconduct, including the understating of Ghosn's salary between 2011 and 2015.