Former CEO of German car manufacturer Volkswagen (VW), Martin Winterkorn, looks on during an event on occasion of celebrations of the German reunfication day in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 3, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE

German prosecutors charged former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and four others with fraud relating to emissions cheating, dealing a blow to the car maker's efforts to move past the scandal, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

In an indictment made public Monday, the individuals were also accused of engaging in unfair competition, embezzlement, tax evasion and giving false witness. The charges could result in substantial fines, the return of nearly 11 million euros ($12 million) in salary and bonuses and as much as 10 years in prison, making the indictment among the most severe lodged against an executive in Germany.