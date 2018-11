Pirelli tires are displayed at the paddock of the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, north-east of Budapest, Hungary, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZOLTAN BALOGH HUNGARY OUT

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes rolls a Pirelli tire as he received the 2018 Pirelli pole position award ahead of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One inked a new deal with Pirelli to continue as exclusive tire supplier until 2023, Formula One management announced Sunday.

The Italian tire manufacturer had partnered with Formula One since 2011, and the current deal was to expire in 2019.