A general view on May 15, 2019, of the PPP Americas forum, the leading gathering on public and private partnerships (PPP) in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is being held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The leading forum on public and private partnerships (PPP) in Latin America and the Caribbean kicked off on Wednesday in this Dominican tourist town.

The focus of the PPP Americas 2019, which is being held at the Paradisus Palma Real resort in Punta Cana, is on the need to boost cooperation on infrastructure projects and address the pressing challenge the region faces in that area.