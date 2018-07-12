A composite image showing a company sign at the entrance to a Sky television building (U) in Osterley, London, Britain, and the sign at the offices of '21st Century Fox' (B) in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE /FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/JUSTIN LANE

The United Kingdom's government on Thursday said it won't oppose a bid by 21st Century Fox to consolidate ownership of Sky, removing the last regulatory hurdle for Fox as it battles it out with Comcast for the British broadcaster, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Fox sweetened its offer for Sky on Wednesday, triggering a higher bid a few hours later from Comcast, whose offer, at 14.75 pounds sterling ($19.48) a share, now values Sky at 25.9 billion pounds, or roughly $34 billion _ more than 90 percent higher than its value before Fox first approached Sky about a deal over 18 months ago.