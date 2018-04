A composite file image view of a sign at the offices of '21st Century Fox' in New York, New York, USA, dated 09 December 2016 (bottom) and dated 06 November 2014 showing a view of the Disney store in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Walt Disney Co. is lending a hand to 21st Century Fox in the United Kingdom, and it may be the long-term beneficiary, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

Disney has offered to buy Sky News to help Fox win regulatory approval of its protracted effort to take over British pay-TV giant Sky PLC, a proposal designed to ultimately help Disney expand its own international presence and fend off a rival offer for Sky from Comcast Corp.