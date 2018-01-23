Rupert Murdoch, founder, chairman and CEO of News Corporation, listens to US President Barack Obama as he responds to questions during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council annual meeting, at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 19, 2013. EPA-EFE/DREW ANGERER

A composite image showing a company sign at the entrance to a Sky television building (up) in Osterley, London, Britain, and the sign at the offices of '21st Century Fox' (bottom) in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/JUSTIN LANE

Antitrust regulators in the United Kingdom said Tuesday that the proposed $15.5 billion acquisition by 21st Century Fox of the remaining shares of pay-TV giant Sky that it doesn't already own would be against the public interest, arguing that it would give the Murdoch family that heads the Fox empire too much influence in British media, according to a report supplied by Dow Jones Newswires to EFE.

The determination raises the biggest hurdle yet in Rupert Murdoch's efforts to consolidate ownership of the broadcaster by buying out the 61 percent of Sky shares that he doesn't already possess.