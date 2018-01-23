Antitrust regulators in the United Kingdom said Tuesday that the proposed $15.5 billion acquisition by 21st Century Fox of the remaining shares of pay-TV giant Sky that it doesn't already own would be against the public interest, arguing that it would give the Murdoch family that heads the Fox empire too much influence in British media, according to a report supplied by Dow Jones Newswires to EFE.
The determination raises the biggest hurdle yet in Rupert Murdoch's efforts to consolidate ownership of the broadcaster by buying out the 61 percent of Sky shares that he doesn't already possess.