(FILE) People work on machines in a Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aleksandar Plavevski

(FILE) The logo of Foxconn and Hon Hai Group outside a Foxconn plant in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Apr. 7, 2016 (reissued Nov. 10, 2017). EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Taiwanese tech company Foxconn, which manufactures Apple's iPhones and iPads, is close to signing an agreement with the Indian state of Maharashtra where it will invest in a new factory, Taiwan's official news agency CNA reported Monday.

On Jul. 4, executives of the company, also known as Han Hai, met high officials of the Maharashtra government and the regional Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.