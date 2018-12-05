File image shows active and retired workers marching during a national demonstration protesting against tax increases in Paris, France, Mar 15, 2018. Thousands of pensioners have taken to the streets across France to protest 1.7 per cent hike of social CSG tax which came into effect at the start of 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/IAN LANGSDON

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks as he attends the weekly session of questions to the government, at the French National Assembly in Paris, France, Dec 4, 2018. Media reports on Dec 4, 2018 state that Philippe has announced a six-month suspension of a fuel tax rise until there had been a proper debate with those affected. The announced tax has led to weeks of violent protests. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

France became the most heavily taxed of the world's rich countries in 2017, according to figures published the day after President Emmanuel Macron backed off a fuel-tax increase that enraged much of the nation and sparked a grass-roots protest movement against his government, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's annual review of taxes in its 36 members published on Wednesday showed the French government's tax revenues were the equivalent of 46.2 percent of economic output, up from 45.5 percent in 2016 and 43.4 percent in 2000. The Danish government's tax take, which was the highest among OECD members between 2002 and 2016, fell to 46 percent of gross domestic product from 46.2 percent in the previous year and 46.9 percent in 2000.