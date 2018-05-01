The French government on Tuesday said it agreed with the United States that there was an overcapacity problem in steel and aluminum, but added it could only discuss the issue once it was assured that the European Union would be permanently exempted from a unilateral tariff hike.

In a joint statement by the French foreign and finance ministries, the country reacted to the US government's announcement on Monday that it was delaying a decision on imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the EU until June 1.