Protesters of the French Force Ouvriere (FO) union take part in a demonstration during a nation-wide strike day affecting public services, in Marseille, France, Mar 22, 2018. A national strike day was called by public sector workers and labor unions to defend labor rights and pensions. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France, Mar 16, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Protesters of the French General Confederation of Labour union (General Confederation of Labour or CGT) take part in a demonstration during a nation-wide strike day affecting public services, in Marseille, France, Mar 22 2018. EFE- EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

French TGV trains sit in the train depot of France's national rail network SNCF in Charenton-le-pont, during a nation-wide strike day affecting public transport, namely SNCF train travel, outside Paris, France, Mar 22, 2018.EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A protester holds a sign reading "Macron. Stop messing around!" as protesters of the Anarchist Federation take part in a demonstration during a nation-wide strike day affecting public services, in Paris, France, Mar 22, 2018. EFE- EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Protesters of the French General Confederation of Labour union (General Confederation of Labour or CGT) take part in a demonstration during a nation-wide strike day affecting public services, in Marseille, France, Mar 22, 2018. A national strike day was called by public sector workers and labor unions to defend labor rights and pensions. EFE- EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

France woke up Thursday to a day of widespread industrial action called by the country's civil service and state railway trade unions which looks set to cause considerable disruptions in public services and travel, according to French unions.

This is the second time President Emmanuel Macron has faced nationwide industrial action and labor marches with over 180 demonstrations planned to denounce his cabinet's austerity policies.