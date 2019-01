A 'Google' brand name and logo near the Google office in Beijing, China, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Internet giant Google has been fined 50 million euros ($56 million) in France over a lack of transparency, inadequate information and a lack of valid consent regarding the personalization of adverts, the National Commission on Informatics and Liberty (CNIL) said Monday.

The French data protection body said the fine was justified owing to "the severity" of the infringements.