Aerial view of the Total Tower and the business center area of 'La Defense' in Courbevoie, west of Paris, France, Jan. 23, 2018 EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Madrid, Nov. 22 (efe-epa)- Total said Thursday that it has agreed to acquire several fuel-distribution businesses from Brazil's Grupo Zema, marking the first move of a planned push into the country's retail-fuel market, according to a report on the Dow Jones Newswire made available to EFE.

The French oil major said it would buy the Zema Petroleo, Zema Diesel and Zema Importaçao businesses for an undisclosed amount.