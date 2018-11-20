Carlos Ghosn, then CEO of Renault speaks at a press conference on the occasion of the world premieres of Renault models at the Jahrhunderthalle congress hall at the International Motor Show 2007 in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sept. 10 2007 EPA-EFE/ARNE DEDERT

France is moving to fill a power vacuum at car maker Renault after Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct at Nissan, Renault's Japanese partner, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday that he plans to ask Renault board members to install "interim governance" at Renault immediately because Ghosn, who was arrested by Japanese authorities on Monday, is unable to carry out his duties.