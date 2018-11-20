France is moving to fill a power vacuum at car maker Renault after Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct at Nissan, Renault's Japanese partner, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday that he plans to ask Renault board members to install "interim governance" at Renault immediately because Ghosn, who was arrested by Japanese authorities on Monday, is unable to carry out his duties.