The French government met on Wednesday with the national diaper manufacturing industry to demand they eliminate chemical substances from their disposable diapers due to possible baby health risks, following an assessment by a French agency tasked with public food and health issues.
The meeting took place at 8.00am local time (7.00 GMT) and included the ministers of health, Agnès Buzyn; ecological transition, François de Rugy; and economy and finance, Bruno La Maire, along with top executives of the French diaper manufacturing and distribution industry.