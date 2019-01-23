File image shows student volunteers Nahimana Pascaziya, (L), passing along diapers while helping to distribute relief supplies to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, in Houston, Texas, USA, Sep 3, 2017. On Jan 23, 2019, the French government met with national diaper manufacturing industry executives to demand they eliminate chemical substances from their disposable diapers due to possible baby health risks, after an assessment by a French public food and health agency. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ Brett Coomer / POOL

A volunteer stacks diapers and baby products in a branch of French charitable organisation 'Les Restos du Coeur' (Restaurants of the Heart) in Paris, France, Nov 21, 2017. On Jan 23, 2019, the French government met with national diaper manufacturing industry executives to demand they eliminate chemical substances from their disposable diapers due to possible baby health risks, after an assessment by a French public food and health agency. EPA-EFE/ IAN LANGSDON/POOL / POOL MAXPPP OUT

File image shows a Filipino mother raising her child after changing her diaper inside a mall during the 'Great Cloth Diaper Change' in Pampanga, north of Manila, Philippines, Apr 23, 2016. The 'Great Cloth Diaper Change' is a global event promoting the use of cloth diapers as an earth-friendly, economical and safe choice for babies. The event is a continuation of Earth Day celebrations. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ MARK R. CRISTINO

File image shows a baby participating in a diaper race at the Nine-Month Fair in Amsterdam (The Netherlands), on Feb 19, 2014. On Jan 23, 2019, the French government met with national diaper manufacturing industry executives to demand they eliminate chemical substances from their disposable diapers due to possible baby health risks, after an assessment by a French agency tasked with public food and health issues. EFE-EPA (FILE)/Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

The French government met on Wednesday with the national diaper manufacturing industry to demand they eliminate chemical substances from their disposable diapers due to possible baby health risks, following an assessment by a French agency tasked with public food and health issues.

The meeting took place at 8.00am local time (7.00 GMT) and included the ministers of health, Agnès Buzyn; ecological transition, François de Rugy; and economy and finance, Bruno La Maire, along with top executives of the French diaper manufacturing and distribution industry.