File image shows tourists having their portrait done by a street artist next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, Aug 15, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ ETIENNE LAURENT

File image shows tourists looking at the bouquinists' stalls next to the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, Aug 15, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ ETIENNE LAURENT

File image shows tourists visiting the Cour Marly sculpture collection room of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Oct 10, 2018. The statues displayed here were originally created for the park of Chateau de Marly, commune Marly-le-Roi, near Versailles. Most of them were commissioned by King Louis XIV (1638-1715.) EPA-EFE (FILE)/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

File image shows a night view of a tourist boat on the Seine river in front of the Ile de la Cite island (L) in the historic center of Paris, France, Dec 16, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France received nearly 90 million foreign tourists in 2018, one million more than the previous year and a new world record, according to preliminary figures released by the country's ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday.

This yet-to-be confirmed record comes despite the "Yellow Vest" social crisis that erupted late last year and the terror attack against a Christmas market in Strasbourg that took place on Dec. 12.