France's competition regulator has on Thursday ordered Google to take urgent measures in respect of some of its advertising methods because these have negatively affected a telephone information company that runs a directory service in the country.

The regulator said Amadeus, that offers the 118 001 directory inquiry service to French telephone callers, had referred Google's practices to it, saying the online search giant had as of Jan. 2018 suspended several of its accounts and refused advertisements, hence potentially acting in a discriminatory fashion and having abused its dominant position in the market.