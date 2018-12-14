French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) meet with representatives of trade unions, employers' organizations and local elected officials at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Dec. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French economic growth likely ground to a halt in December as businesses reported widespread disruption as a result of weeks of anti-government protests, while a slew of eurozone, German and French PMI data releases sounded downbeat signals, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

The slowdown in the eurozone's second-largest economy comes as Italy hovers on the brink of a recession, and Germany seeks to rebound from a third-quarter drop in output. It also coincides with a European Central Bank decision to end a bond-buying program that has provided support to growth for years.