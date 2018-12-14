French economic growth likely ground to a halt in December as businesses reported widespread disruption as a result of weeks of anti-government protests, while a slew of eurozone, German and French PMI data releases sounded downbeat signals, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.
The slowdown in the eurozone's second-largest economy comes as Italy hovers on the brink of a recession, and Germany seeks to rebound from a third-quarter drop in output. It also coincides with a European Central Bank decision to end a bond-buying program that has provided support to growth for years.