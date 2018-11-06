Detractors of Airbnb operations in New York hold signs during a protest outside City Hall in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 20, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

France's main association of hotel industry employers on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the popular tourist accommodation renting platform Airbnb at a Paris commercial court for what they allege constitute unfair competition practices.

The Union of Professions and Industries in the Hotel Business (UMIH) accused Airbnb Ireland, headquartered in Dublin, of, among other things, not deactivating listings for apartments that have surpassed the maximum 120-day limit owners are allowed to rent their properties out in the French capital.