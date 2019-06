The auto industry needs further consolidation, but Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. should strengthen their alliance before being involved in any new merger moves, France's finance minister said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Sunday.

In a tumultuous chapter in the auto industry, a proposal by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to merge with Renault collapsed last week because of concerns from the French government over the impact on Renault's partnership with Nissan.