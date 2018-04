Workers from France's railway network SNCF take part in a demonstration during the fourth day of a nationwide strike movement to protest against labor reforms, in front of Invalides, in Paris, France, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Workers from France's railway network SNCF take part in a demonstration during the fourth day of a nationwide strike movement to protest against labor reforms, in front of Invalides, in Paris, France, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Workers from France's railway network SNCF take part in a demonstration during the fourth day of a nationwide strike movement to protest against labor reforms, in front of Invalides, in Paris, France, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French railway workers on Monday continued to protest the reforms to the state-owned SNCF rail company proposed by President Emmanuel Macron, on the same day that lawmakers are scheduled to discuss the government plan.

The strike continued for the fourth consecutive day, although the railway worker participation rate reportedly has decreased from 29.7 percent on April 4 to 24.9 percent now.