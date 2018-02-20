According to a study released Tuesday by a French environmental organization that cites official figures, traces of pesticides have been detected in a large proportion of non-organic fruits and vegetables sold across the country, in some cases exceeding legal safety limits.
Générations futures said in its report, published four days prior to the Paris Salon de la Agriculture trade show, it had detected 72.6 percent of fruits and 41.1 percent of vegetables sold in France contained pesticide residues.