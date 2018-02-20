Demonstrators carrying placards reading 'no to pesticides in my school,' during a march organized by local residents and eight associations against pesticides in Listrac-Medoc, near Bordeaux, France, Oct 8, 2017.EPA-EFE (FILE) /CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Demonstrators carrying placards reading, 'The future is us, not your pesticides, (L) and "I want to grow in a Medoc without pesticides' (R), during a march organized by local residents and eight associations against pesticides containing glyphosate in Listrac-Medoc, near Bordeaux, France, Oct 8, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Demonstrators carrying a banner reading 'Pesticides sprayed, children exposed, health threatened ! Enough!,' during a march organized by local residents and eight associations against pesticides containing glyphosate, in Listrac-Medoc, near Bordeaux, France, Oct 8, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Demonstrators carrying a banner reading 'Pesticides sprayed, children exposed, health threatened ! Enough!,' during a march organized by local residents and eight associations against pesticides containing glyphosate, in Listrac-Medoc, near Bordeaux, France, Oct 8, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ CAROLINE BLUMBERG

According to a study released Tuesday by a French environmental organization that cites official figures, traces of pesticides have been detected in a large proportion of non-organic fruits and vegetables sold across the country, in some cases exceeding legal safety limits.

Générations futures said in its report, published four days prior to the Paris Salon de la Agriculture trade show, it had detected 72.6 percent of fruits and 41.1 percent of vegetables sold in France contained pesticide residues.