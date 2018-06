A worker is dwarfed by large steel coils at a furnace of German steel technology group Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany, Mar. 7, 2017 (reissued May 31, 2018). EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

The tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum by United States President Donald Trump’s administration prompted swift pledges of retaliation and raised the prospect of a global trade war, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Canada, Mexico and the European Union are all planning to hit back against US-made metals, farm products and other goods.