EFEBy Fernando Gimeno Quito

From emigrants working as house cleaners or caregivers to owners of their own businesses. That is the radical shift some Ecuadorians are making on their return to their homeland after a stint in Spain.

Thanks to a voluntary productive return program funded by the Spanish government's Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Ministry and the European Union, these individuals have started a range of businesses in Ecuador that include animal breeding centers, retail outlets and even a store selling 3D-printed orthopedic devices.