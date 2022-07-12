Jessica Rivera poses on 10 June 2022 with her newborn daughter at an animal feed store she opened in Otavalo, Ecuador, with help from a program funded by Spain and the European Union for migrants returning to their homelands. EFE/ Fernando Gimeno

Ana Gabriela Guajan poses on 10 June 2022 with a Guinea pig at a breeding center she founded in Cayambe, Ecuador, with financial assistance from a program funded by Spain and the European Union to assist migrants returning to their homelands. EFE/ Fernando Gimeno

Jessica Rivera works on 10 June 2022 at the animal feed business she opened in Otavalo, Ecuador, with the help of a program funded by the Spanish government and the European Union that benefits migrants returning to their homelands. EFE/ Fernando Gimeno

From emigration to entrepreneurship: the new reality of Ecuadorian returnees from Spain

From emigrants working as house cleaners or caregivers to owners of their own businesses. That is the radical shift some Ecuadorians are making on their return to their homeland after a stint in Spain.

Thanks to a voluntary productive return program funded by the Spanish government's Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Ministry and the European Union, these individuals have started a range of businesses in Ecuador that include animal breeding centers, retail outlets and even a store selling 3D-printed orthopedic devices.