From emigrants working as house cleaners or caregivers to owners of their own businesses. That is the radical shift some Ecuadorians are making on their return to their homeland after a stint in Spain.
Thanks to a voluntary productive return program funded by the Spanish government's Inclusion, Social Security and Migration Ministry and the European Union, these individuals have started a range of businesses in Ecuador that include animal breeding centers, retail outlets and even a store selling 3D-printed orthopedic devices.