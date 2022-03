A 16 March 2022 photo in Bogota, Colombia of recycled plastic that will be used to make Saju-branded eyeglasses. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A 16 March 2022 photo in Bogota, Colombia, of a container filled with receptacle plastic bottle tops for eventual use as Saju-brand eyeglass frames. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Plastic waste takes on an entirely new shape at a store in the Colombia capital, where in just minutes recycled pieces of discarded items potentially noxious for the environment can become the frame for a customer's new pair of eyeglasses.

That innovative concept is the brainchild of the founders of Saju, a company that is named after the moniker for capuchin monkeys in the Andean nation's Pacific region and has a mission to make recycling more personalized and fun.