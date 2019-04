President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador participates in his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that the crisis over fuel theft from pipelines belonging to state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) was over.

"This was an issue that appeared very hard to resolve, but we were able to deal with it," Lopez Obrador said during his daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City.