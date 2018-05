An image showing the logo of Fujifilm photographic equipment manufacturer at the Fotokina trade fair in Cologne, Sep 23, 2008. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Japanese company Fujifilm Monday called the decision of the United States office equipment firm Xerox to end its purchase agreement unilateral and said that it is considering suing the company for damages.

Disagreeing with Xerox's unilateral decision to terminate the deal, Fujifilm said in a statement Monday that Xerox does not have the legal right to terminate the contract and the Japanese firm is reviewing all its available options, including filing a lawsuit for damages.