A Chinese man sits on a bench in the shape of a bomb with the US flag painted on it in Beijing, China, on May 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

US President Donald J. Trump told reporters at the White House on May 9, 2019, that a trade deal with China is still possible this week. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump told reporters at the White House on May 9, 2019, that a trade deal with China is still possible this week. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

United States and China concluded here Friday a round of "constructive" trade negotiations, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, though he later acknowledged that no further talks were scheduled.

"There were constructive conversations," Mnuchin told reporters as he bid farewell to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the leader of the delegation that traveled from Beijing to Washington for the two-day session.