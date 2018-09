Trade and Investment ministers and representatives of delegations from the G20 countries and invited states pose for the family photo after their meeting in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Arduin

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Jorge Faurie, delivers a press conference in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Arduin Mauricio

A handout photo made available by the G20 shows the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Jorge Faurie (screens), speak during the G20 Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/G20

Senior officials of the G-20 nations reached a consensus here Friday on an initiative to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"It is clear that we all share the idea that it is extremely important to draft proposals so the WTO can be more responsive to the current challenges in trade," Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie told a press conference in Mar del Plata.