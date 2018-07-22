Finance ministers and central bank directors from G20 countries take part in a meeting on July 21, 2018, in Buenos Aires, during which they debate the risks and opportunities for the economy likely to result from the trade war launched by the United States. EFE-EPA/Pablo Ramon

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (on screen) takes part in a meeting of finance ministers and central bank directors from G20 countries on July 21, 2018, in Buenos Aires, during which they debate the risks and opportunities for the economy likely to result from the trade war launched by the United States. EFE-EPA/G20

G20 finance ministers and central bank directors began Saturday a meeting in Buenos Aires, the third of 2018, during which they will debate, together with leaders of international organizations, the risks and opportunities for the economy likely to result from the trade war launched by the United States.

The two-day meeting behind closed doors is being held at the Expositions and Conventions Center (CEC) in the Buenos Aires district of Recoleta, and its basic themes involve the future of work and infrastructure for development, priorities defined by Argentina, the country that currently holds the annual Group of 20 presidency.