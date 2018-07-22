G20 finance ministers and central bank directors began Saturday a meeting in Buenos Aires, the third of 2018, during which they will debate, together with leaders of international organizations, the risks and opportunities for the economy likely to result from the trade war launched by the United States.
The two-day meeting behind closed doors is being held at the Expositions and Conventions Center (CEC) in the Buenos Aires district of Recoleta, and its basic themes involve the future of work and infrastructure for development, priorities defined by Argentina, the country that currently holds the annual Group of 20 presidency.