Photo taken on April 5, 2019, of sargasso algae lining the beach at Cancun on the Mexican Caribbean, where tourism has been hurt over the past few months by the massive invasion of the algae, which means fewer visitors and additional costs for the sector. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

Photo taken on April 5, 2019, of Conrad Bergwerf, president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association, who reports that the hotel sector on the Mexican Caribbean had financial losses in the first five months of the year following a 6 percent drop in tourist arrivals due to the sargasso algae plague, gang violence and the lack of publicity. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

Photo taken on April 5, 2019, of a worker clearing away the sargasso algae lining the beach at Cancun on the Mexican Caribbean, where tourism has been hurt over the past few months by the massive invasion of the algae, which means fewer visitors and additional costs for the sector. EFE-EPA/Lourdes Cruz

The hotel sector on the Mexican Caribbean in the southeastern part of the country faces financial losses in the first five months of the year following a 6 percent drop in tourist arrivals due to the sargasso algae plague, gang violence and the lack of publicity.

The president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association (AHRM), Conrad Bergwerf, told EFE that all this had a "sadly negative impact" during the first five months of 2019 " with "6 percent fewer visitors to the area" compared with the same period in 2018.