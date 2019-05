Caracas residents this Friday, May 17, 2019, form long lines to fill up their vehicles' gas tanks and even have to avoid certain service stations that are temporarily closed for lack of fuel, a sign that Venezuela's gasoline shortage has come to haunt the capital. EFE-EPA/Rayner Peña

As EFE observed in a drive around Caracas, the greatest fuel shortage is on the east side of the capital and some parts of the downtown area.