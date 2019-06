Microsoft founder Bill Gates speaks during an event at the Economic Club of Washington, DC, on Monday, June 24. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

Microsoft founder Bill Gates (L) and David Rubenstein discuss climate change during a meeting of the Economic Club of Washington, DC, on Monday, June 24. EFE-EPA/Lenin Nolly

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said here Monday that he expects the fund he established to invest in energy solutions to climate change to reach $2.5 billion by the end of 2020.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) began with $1 billion, including $250 million from Gates.