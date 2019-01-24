A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 21 to 24 January. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US model Anna Cleveland presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture collection by French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 21 to 24 January. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

With pointed shoulder pads, tight pleated skirts and transparent dresses, the designer Jean-Paul Gaultier paraded geishas in Paris on Wednesday, inspired by Japan and the ocean, as part of his Haute Couture spring-summer collection.

"It's a mix between the aquatic phenomenon and the Japanese style. I saw an exhibition at the Quai Branly museum where there were bamboo baskets made years ago and I told myself that I could turn around the corsets I made in the eighties and create new shapes," Gaultier explained after the show.