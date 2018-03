A worker inspects stacks of pipes which will be used for the construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Sassnitz-Mukran harbour in northeastern Germany, Dec 6, 2016. EFE- EPA (FILE) /JENS BUETTNER

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller (R) visit the Amur Gas Processing Plant construction site near Svobodny on the banks of the Zeya River in Amur region, Russia Aug 3, 2017. The Amur Gas Processing Plant will be the largest gas refinery in Russia..EFE- EPA (FILE) /ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

A worker checks equipment at the Dashava gas storage near western Ukrainian town of Stryi, Feb 14, 2017. EFE- EPA (FILE)/PAVLO PALAMARCHUK

Russian gas giant Gazprom announced in a statement released on Friday it had requested a Swedish arbitration court to terminate its gas transit and supply contracts with Ukraine.

Ukraine is currently Russia's main gas route to Europe, where Gazprom accounts for 35 percent of its market share.